SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for somewhere to get breakfast or brunch in Saratoga Springs, you have a few options. These are the top breakfast spots in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor.

16. Morrissey’s

Morrissey’s is located in the Adelphi Hotel. The restaurant serves pastries, avocado toast, and a variety of breakfast plates.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (58 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 365 Broadway

You can view the breakfast menu on the Morrissey’s website.

15. 9 Miles East

9 Miles East offers egg sandwiches, breakfast bowls, and pastries.

Rated 4 out of 5 (9 reviews)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 64 Excelsior Ave nue

You can view the breakfast menu on the 9 Miles East website.

14. Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill

Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill offers pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, and omelettes.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (41 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 1 Gridley Ave nue

You can view the breakfast menu on the Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill website.

13. The Trackside Grill

The Trackside Grill is only open during the Saratoga Race Course summer meet. The restaurant offers breakfast sandwiches, bagels and hash browns.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (7 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 103 Wright Street

You can view the breakfast menu on the Trackside Grill website.

12. Putnam’s Restaurant & Bar

Putnam’s Restaurant & Bar is located in the Gideon Putnam Hotel. The restaurant is open for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the week and from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the weekend.

Rated 4 out of 5 (61 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3/5), Atmosphere (3/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 24 Gideon Putnam R oad

You can view the breakfast menu on Putnam’s Restaurant & Bar website.

11. Fat Paulie’s Delicatessen

Fat Paulie’s Delicatessen serves breakfast sandwiches.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (12 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 92 Congress Street

You can view the breakfast menu on Fat Paulie’s Delicatessen website.

10. Saratoga’s Broadway Deli

Saratoga’s Broadway Deli serves egg sandwiches, breakfast burritos, and bagels.

Rated 4 out of 5 (17 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 420 Broadway Suite 2

You can view the breakfast menu on Saratoga’s Broadway Deli website.

9. The Merc

The Merc serves eggs, breakfast sandwiches and avocado toast.

Rated 4 out of 5 (28 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 430 Broadway

You can view the brunch menu on The Merc website.

8. Whitman Brewing Company & Walt Cafe

Walt Cafe serves breakfast sandwiches, burritos and smoothies.

Rated 5 out of 5 (13 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 20 Lake Avenue

You can view the breakfast menu on the Whitman Brewing Company & Walt Cafe website.

7. The Kettle

The Kettle serves pancakes, omelettes and breakfast sandwiches.

Rated 4 out of 5 (22 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 445 Church Street

You can view the menu on The Kettle website.

6. Bookmakers Restaurant & Lounge

Bookmakers Restaurant & Lounge is located inside the Holiday Inn. Breakfast is served from 6:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. during the week and from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. on the weekend.

Rated 4 out of 5 (84 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 232 Broadway

5. Shirley’s Restaurant

Shirley’s serves omelettes, breakfast wraps and sandwiches, benedicts, waffles and pancakes.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (95 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 74 West Avenue

You can view the breakfast menu on Shirley’s Facebook page.

4. Compton’s

Compton’s serves eggs, omelettes and breakfast sandwiches.

Rated 4 out of 5 (215 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 457 Broadway

You can view the breakfast menu on Compton’s Facebook page.

3. Sweet MIMI’s

Sweet MIMI’s Café and Bakery serves eggs, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, and waffles.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (227 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 47 Phila Street

You can view the menu on the Sweet MIMI’s website.

2. Mrs. London’s

Mrs. London’s serves pastries, breads, and other cafe items.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (587 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 464 Broadway

You can view the menu on the Mrs. London’s website.

1. Triangle Diner

The Triangle Diner serves omelettes, breakfast sandwiches, and french toast, as well as other breakfast items.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (372 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 400 Maple Avenue

You can view the breakfast menu on the Triangle Diner Facebook page.