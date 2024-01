SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The new mayor of Saratoga Springs is getting ready for a first in his city — the Belmont Stakes is coming to the Saratoga Race Course in June.

Mayor John Safford is forming a task force to ensure their hosting of the third leg of the Triple Crown is successful for visitors and local businesses. Members include the Chamber of Commerce, NYRA, and Saratoga County.

The task force will look at how to best allocate resources on everything from marketing to security.