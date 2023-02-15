CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bass Pro Shops, a national retailer for outdoor gear, has announced its plans to open a store in Clifton Park. The new 70,000-square-foot store would be expected to open in 2024.

According to Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett, the company will be submitting an application for the former site of Northstar Chevrolet at 400 Clifton Park Center Road. “The new store is another important redevelopment project and a major investment in our community,” said Barrett.

“The Adirondacks have played a huge role in our nation’s sporting heritage and our country’s world-leading history of conservation. We are honored to open our newest Bass Pro Shops in Clifton Park,” said Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops. “This location will not only pay tribute to the region’s past, but will proudly outfit the sportsmen, women and families who continue to enjoy the Adirondacks today.”

The new store would feature a unique custom design to celebrate sportsmen and women of New York, as well as a large aquarium with native fish species. Bass Pro Shops in Clifton Park is expected to employ more than 115 people.

This will be Bass Pro Shops fourth location in New York. The other locations are in Cheektowaga, Auburn, and Utica.