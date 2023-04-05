SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy now owns his own home in one of his favorite cities, Saratoga Springs. Portnoy is a frequent visitor of Saratoga in the summer specifically for the well-known Saratoga Race Course.

According to Roohan Realty property transactions, 70 Fifth Avenue has been sold to Portnoy’s company Smokeshowcity LLC. The property is a ranch-style home with a stunning view of the Oklahoma training track in its backyard. The 1,522 sqft home is equipped with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a back patio, and a finished basement. The transaction finished with Portnoy buying the home for $1,400,000.