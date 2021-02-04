Ballston Spa’s 8th Annual Chocolate Festival postponed until 2022

BALLSON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Out of an abundance of caution, the Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association (BSBPA) decided to postpone the 8th Annual Chocolate Fest until 2022. The Festival was originally scheduled for February 13.

“The health and safety of the larger Capital Region, our small Village, small business owners, customers and visitors is our main priority,” said the BSBPA. “We make this decision with a heavy heart after numerous committee meetings developing alternate plans to safely hold the festival and close observation of the current COVID numbers, both locally and regionally. After much discussion, it has been decided that we would not be able to host a successful event for our downtown business merchants, chocolate chefs, customers and visitors.

Additionally, First Friday events in Ballston Spa are currently scheduled to resume this Spring/Summer.