BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa woman has pleaded guilty after she was accused of fatally striking a pedestrian. Adrianne Liedel, 20, pleaded guilty to Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree.

On March 15, police said Liedel struck two pedestrians with her car while on Hop City Road in the town of Ballston Spa. Harold Townsend, 72, of Ballston, was pronounced dead at the scene. Janet Townsend, 71, of Ballston, was seriously injured in the crash.

Police said Liedel was impaired by cannabis at the time of the incident. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 7, 2023.