Ballston Spa woman draws up business to feed children in need

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Inspired by images seen in nature, Ballston Spa mom Betsy Seplowitz is connecting the lines to solve a bigger problem in the community: hunger. In 2019, she created her business called Nourish Designs to do just that – nourish.

Drawing used to be just a hobby for her, but now her intricate, hand-drawn designs called mandalas are the foundation of her business.

From water bottles to clothing, every purchase through Nourish Designs provides meals for kids in need primarily through the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. Before purchasing an item, customers can see on each tag the number of meals it will feed children.

“It’s not a percentage of sales it’s not a percentage of profit because I don’t have one yet but it is a certain amount of meals and people feel good about making that impact on their own. I wore this shirt and I provided 12 meals to a kid,” she said.