Ballston Spa woman charged with stealing $36K from nonprofit as CFO

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s office reports the arrest of Robin A. Iacobelli, 58, of Ballston Spa for alleged embezzlement. Police say she stole a five-figure sum while leading a local nonprofit.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and the financial crimes unit of the NYPD looked into Iacobelli for two years. They determined that from 2016 to 2019, Iacobelli stole $36,036.29 from Kee To Independent Growth, while she was its chief financial officer.

Police charged Iacobelli with committing third-degree grand larceny—a felony charge—against the nonprofit located in the town of Ballston. She is set to appear in court on November 18.

