MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 27-year-old Ballston Spa resident was arrested following an investigation into a “dog-at-large” complaint. Alexis L. Hagadorn-Garmley was charged with the misdemeanor of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

Police located three dogs in a severe state of malnutrition. The animals are now in the custody of the Saratoga County Animal Shelter and are receiving medical care. Hagardorn-Garmley was issued an appearance ticket to the Milton Town Court at a later date.

Sheriff Michael H. Zurlo commented, “My department takes all complaints involving animals

with the utmost sincerity. I am grateful to know that these dogs are now receiving the care they

deserve and pray for their complete recovery.”