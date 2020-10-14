Ballston Spa unveils economic development plan to drive future growth

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The village of Ballston Spa announced a plan designed to spur new vitality, promote future growth, and drive local prosperity long-term. The financial blueprint incorporates feedback from hundreds of village residents and community, businesses, and government leaders.

“The release of this smart and strategic economic development plan heralds a new beginning for the Village of Ballston Spa, and makes it abundantly clear that we are open for business,” said Ballston Spa Mayor Larry Woolbright. “I’m particularly proud that our village is proactively taking this important step forward, undaunted by the impact of COVID-19 on the state and national economies. I commend our residents for their participation, and the Saratoga Partnership for their enormous contributions to this plan, and look forward to further enhancing our ‘Village of Friends’ as a warm, welcoming place to visit, raise a family, and grow a business.”

The plan outlines strategies for attracting transplants putting down roots, companies looking for new markets, tourists visiting or passing through. The 72-page plan includes goals and recommendations, with the main four being:

Enhance the Central Business District Enrich the village’s “quality of place” Support small businesses Community branding

The village says it worked with the Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership, an economic development organization, on the comprehensive and customized plan for over a year. They conducted surveys and focus groups with members of the community to get input on the village’s vision from diverse perspectives.

“The hard work of village residents and the Saratoga Partnership for over a year has led us to this day, and the release of our new economic development plan,” said Rory O’Connor, Chair of the Steering Committee. “This plan is both comprehensive and flexible; it will help guide us toward the goal of maintaining our unique village, while improving our ability to attract new residents and businesses to join us in the opportunities our community offers.”

The plan was announced at a public ceremony on Wednesday morning that also symbolically unveiled the restored Wiswall Park fountain, which is fed by the historic San Souci Spring but was capped for years.

