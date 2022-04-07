BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ballston Spa Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee will meet twice in April to review and discuss the village’s utility infrastructure. The committee plans to meet on Thursdays, April 7 and April 21, at 7 p.m., at the Saratoga County Office building, West High Street.



The Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee will review the village’s water conditions, sanitary sewer, electric grid, and informational delivery systems. Officials said further discussions will follow on what changes and improvements will be made, and how those improvements can be accomplished.

The committee has been formed to work in conjunction with a professional planning consultant to identify areas of study to discuss topics to create a final plan for approval by the village board of trustees. The committee will review the study over the course of next year to finalize a plan.

Officials said meetings will be open to the public to attend and provide input, either in-person or via zoom. Zoom links will be available prior to each meeting through the village website.

For more information, contact committee chairperson Karen Martell at karenmartell27@gmail.com or the village office at (518) 885-5711.