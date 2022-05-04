BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ballston Spa Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee will meet twice in May to discuss the village’s stormwater management. The committee plans to meet on the first and third Thursdays of the month on May 19, and May 19 at 7 p.m., at the Saratoga County Office building, West High Street.

The Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee will review aspects of the village’s storm sewer system, anticipated rainfall, and its effects, in addition to the capacity of creeks and flood plains within the village. Officials said further discussions will follow on what changes and improvements can be determined to best handle stormwater and set priorities for implementations.

The committee has been formed to work in conjunction with a professional planning consultant to identify areas of study to discuss topics to create a final plan for approval by the village board of trustees. The committee will review the study over the course of next year to finalize a plan.

Officials said meetings are open to the public to attend to provide input, either in-person or via zoom. Zoom links will be available prior to each meeting through the village website. For more information, contact committee chairperson Karen Martell at karenmartell27@gmail.com or the village office at (518) 885-5711.