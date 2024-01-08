BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association (BSBPA) is hosting the ninth annual Chocolate Fest on February 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the village of Ballston Spa.

It is the festival’s second year back since the pandemic hit in 2020. Last year, hundreds came to engage in the festivities despite the wintry weather conditions.

This year, BSBPA is announcing sponsorship opportunities for businesses to become a part of the festival. They are also calling for businesses to enter their competition held during the festival.

Local restaurants, bakeries, and chefs are welcome to enter the competition to showcase their talents. The competition includes three categories: dessert, savory, and chocolate beverage where you can provide sample-sized chocolate treats.

Festival-goers will judge the treats with tastings that cost $1. If you are interested in entering, you can use their website. It is a $20 fee for BSBPA members and $40 for non-members.