BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association has partnered with the Saratoga County Department of Health to host a free Narcan training event at the Brookside Museum on June 19. The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“We recognize the urgency of addressing the opioid crisis and our association is committed to playing an active role in raising awareness and providing resources to the community,” said Liz Biddle, Treasurer of the BSBPA. “We encourage everyone in the area to attend and join us in making a positive impact.”

Participants will learn to recognize signs of an opioid overdose and be taught how to administer Narcan. Participants will also go home with Narcan kits.