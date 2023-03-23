MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob E. Krall, 19, of Ballston Spa on Tuesday. They say he assaulted a 3-month-old infant in his family.

According to police, Krall violently assaulted the baby on Sunday, causing serious injuries. The Sheriff’s Office and Community Emergency Corps were dispatched to the scene of a child in respiratory distress. The baby was treated at the scene before being hospitalized. Police said that their investigation led to Krall.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said, “There is nothing in society more heinous than victimizing our most vulnerable.”

Krall was charged with second-degree assault by a person over 18 to cause injury to a person under 7 years old, a class D felony, the sheriff says. He was arraigned before Judge Timothy Brown in Milton Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail on bail.