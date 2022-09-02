BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The village of Ballston Spa is applying for NY Forward, a new state program aimed at helping revitalize small downtowns. Ballston Spa is looking for public input as a part of the grant application process.

The village is eager to apply and take advantage of this opportunity to heighten the community. NY Forward awardees not only receive investment funds from $2.25 to $4.5 million but also a professional planning team to help best use the money.

A detailed view of the NY Forward zone being proposed by the Village of Ballston Spa

The letter of intent has been submitted earlier in August. September is the time for community engagement and planning before the final application is submitted. The online survey will close on September 20, residents can fill out the survey and other information on The Village of Ballston Spa website. Paper questionnaires will also be handed out at the Ice Cream Social on Thursday, September 8 at 6 p.m. at Iron Spring Park on Front Street.