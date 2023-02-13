Dinners will include a half-chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, and a roll prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q of Oneonta.

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, March 2, the Ballston Spa Rotary Club and the Ballston Spa High School Interact Club will host a “Think Spring” themed BBQ fundraiser. The event is take-out only and will run from 3 to 6 p.m. at the VFW Post 358, 68 East North St.

The cost of the dinner is $15 and will feature a half-chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll, prepared on-site by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q of Oneonta. Tickets are available here.

Part of the proceeds will benefit Scottie’s Pantry at the Ballston Spa High School. Scottie’s Pantry provides food, toiletries, and other items to students in need.