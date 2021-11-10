Ballston Spa releases plan to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa has released a draft of its Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan. The plan is to enhance the village’s central business district, surrounding area, and the Route 50 corridor by promoting economic development, improving safety, and creating a connected transportation network.

The village said it has a diverse population including low-income individuals and other vulnerable populations such as seniors, homeless veterans, and disabled adults who don’t necessarily drive. The plan identifies missing links in the pedestrian network, potentially unsafe crossings, and priority connections between locations.

Ballston Spa currently has no designated bike paths on the roadways, which causes some bikers to use the sidewalks. Not all sidewalks in the village are fully accessible either.

This map from the draft plan shows the accessibility of sidewalks in Ballston Spa (Draft of Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan, Ballston Spa)

The village is looking to complete several projects and improvements to the sidewalks and roadways. Projects include:

Sidewalk installation or replacement

Paved shoulders and curb ramps

Marked, high-visibility and raised crosswalks

Curb extensions

Flashing beacons with pedestrian crossing signs

Bike lanes

Bike lane connection to the Zim Smith Trail

Accessible pedestrian push buttons

Ballston Spa is looking for funding for the improvements from grants and other federal and state programs.

The village is holding a virtual public meeting on November 18 on Zoom from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. where the draft plan will be presented.

Take a look at the full draft plan below: