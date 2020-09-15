Ballston Spa rabies clinic set for Tuesday afternoon

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bring your pets to a rabies clinic at the 4-H Training Center on Middleline Road in Ballston Spa.

Times will be strictly enforced in order to keep adversarial animals safe from one another. Cats and ferrets will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dogs have the next slot, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cats and ferrets must be in a cage or carrier, dogs must be leashed, and people must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Vaccinations are free, but donations are appreciated. The certifications are good for one year, but proof of a previous vaccination can extend the certification for three years.

The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is hosting the event.

