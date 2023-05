BALSTON SPA , N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Thursday, the Ballston Spa Public Library will stop charging overdue fines for books. They’re hoping to enrich their community without financial barriers.

The library still wants items to be returned on the due date. Even so, they’re waiving all previous overdue fines on June 1, too. Contact the library at (518) 885-5022 if you have any questions about their new fine-free initiative.