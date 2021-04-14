Ballston Spa PD investigating vandalism at Kelley Park

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ballston Spa Police is currently investigating a vandalism incident at Kelley Park. Police believe it happened on or before April 12.

The children’s playground has “thousands of dollars in damage” as a result. Dozens of fence posts and signs were broken, graffiti was spray painted, and other objects were destroyed.









(Ballston Spa Police Department0

Police say the playground will remain closed to the public until further notice so all the damage can be fixed.

BSPD is seeking any information that may lead to the arrest(s) of the suspect(s). All tips can be reported by going to their website and will be confidential.