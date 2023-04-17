Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle ran into the woods and disappeared.

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday morning, the Ballston Spa Police located a driver who appeared to be casing vehicles near Thompson Street without headlights on. When police attempted to pull the driver over, they led police on a pursuit.

Police say the driver ditched their car in Saratoga and disappeared after running into the woods. The vehicle was reported stolen from Queensbury.

This was the second incident in two weeks where police thwarted a potential car theft. Mayor Frank Rossi is reminding residents to take the following precautions: