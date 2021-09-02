Ballston Spa nonprofit granted $1M for low-income, elderly homeowners

Saratoga County
Posted: / Updated:
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded Rebuilding Together $1 million to help low-income elderly people repair and modify their homes. It’s for older homeowners in rural parts of Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties.

The grant is for three years and projects will not start until 2022. Repairs to these houses will include:

  • Adding exterior lighting
  • Fixing gutters/downspouts
  • Replacing skirting (manufactured/mobile homes)
  • Installing ramps and handrails
  • Replacing door locks/knobs
  • Repairing floors to remove uneven surfaces
  • Removing carpeting
  • Modifying bathrooms for accessibility

HUD awarded $30 million to non-profits, state and local governments, and public housing authorities across the country. Rebuilding Saratoga is one of only three New York companies to receive funding.

