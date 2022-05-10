BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Ballston Spa National Bank (BSNB) employees will participate in a company-wide Community Service Day. BSNB locations across the Capital Region will close at 12:00 p.m. so that employees can volunteer their time. This year’s event will support five local school districts by providing an anticipated 750 weekend backpacks containing nutritious, child-friendly foods.

More than 130 employees will volunteer their time to make the donation happen, packing the discreet backpacks with a variety of foods designed to fill plates over the weekend. For families who rely on school lunch programs during the week, Saturdays and Sundays can be especially difficult- and the fundraiser looks to help bridge that weekly gap.

The school districts that will benefit include:

Ballston Spa Central School District (CSD)

Galway CSD

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake CSD

Voorheesville CSD

Stillwater CSD

“BSNB’s annual Community Service Day reflects our ongoing commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of our neighbors,” said Christopher R. Dowd, president and CEO. “Our employees are the ‘difference makers’ that set BSNB apart, forging a human connection that emphasizes lasting relationships and a personal investment in the communities we serve.”