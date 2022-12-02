BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of an initiative the company calls its “season of giving,” Ballston Spa National Bank announced Friday that it will be donating to 45 local nonprofits to support their work in the community. The monetary gifts will be delivered by the end of the year, the company said.

“At BSNB, we seek to develop a workforce focused on giving back and strengthening the communities where we live and work,” said Christopher R. Dowd, president and CEO. Dowd noted that the local organizations chosen to receive donations were hand-picked by his employees.

BSNB’s Season of Giving campaign will benefit a diverse group of organizations throughout the Greater Capital Region, according to a spokesperson for the bank. They include, but are not limited to, those that provide support for addiction recovery, veterans and active-duty soldiers, student and children’s programs, and services that address poverty, hunger, and homelessness.

In addition, BSNB and the BSNB Charitable Foundation provide sponsorship dollars and donations throughout the year. The company often focuses on food insecurity, a spokesperson said, via initiatives with the Regional Food Bank of NENY and support of local food pantries within the communities the Company serves.

Since 2020, BSNB has held 21 drive-through food pantries in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of NENY. BSNB supplies financial support and employee volunteers while the Food Bank supplies 18,000 pounds of food to distribute at each event. Through the bank’s efforts, employees have volunteered more than 1,700 hours and raised more than $142,000 for the food bank by making donations at each event and providing a matching incentive for the community to also participate.