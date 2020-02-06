Ballston Spa Middle Schoolers in viral Frozen flash mob video reunite with biggest fan

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As unexpected as a miraculous display of magic, Ballston Spa Middle Schoolers say they were thrilled when a little Elsa walked right into their midst at McDonald’s. The students are part of the Launching Pad Productions program that’s putting on a “Frozen Jr.” show at the school.

“As soon as we saw her walk in, it was crazy because we are doing the show frozen and she just so happened to be wearing an Elsa dress,” says 8th grader Brooke Cearley, playing the part of Princess Anna.

“She was sitting in the booth in front of me and I heard whisperings like, oh my god let’s do a fresh mob of ‘Let It Go’ and let’s all sing to her, and that’s what we ended up doing,” says “Queen Elsa”, 8th grader Fiona Hughes.

Even more unexpected, the video going viral, getting around 30,000 views and more than 500 shares on Facebook in just three days.

“This wasn’t rehearsed, we weren’t preparing for this. It was just kind of she showed up and we started singing, so I didn’t expect anything to really come out of it,” says Hans actor, 8th grade student Andrew Brooks.

“It’s crazy how something like that can happen, because we didn’t even know someone was taping it. We just did it out of the kindness of our hearts,” says “Duke of Weselton”, 7th grader Ben Skillings.

And this talented young theater troupe had even more kindness to share with their new biggest fan — 3-year-old Alexa.

“Oh she wears her Elsa dress almost every day,” mom Kristin Lee explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton. “But she loves Anna too, so we have two or three other princess dresses and little heels for her we switch into here and there.”

So the students put together a special practice, just for Alexa. The troup serenaded her with “Love is an Open Door”, let her come on stage for a meet-and-greet, plus presented her with a new best friend — an Olaf plushie — and tickets for her entire family to come to the full show.

“This is awesome! This is great and they’re a great bunch of kids, they should be proud of themselves,” says Kristin.

Shy little Alexa was concealing her feelings in front of the big crowd, but she eventually let it all go with squeals of delight as she and her mom headed home. The students say they were touched to be able to make Alexa’s day.

“This is why we do theater — to make people happy — and I think we did,” says Cearley.

“This is like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing, so I think it’s gonna be awesome to look back and remember this and I think I’m going to remember for the rest of my life,” says King Agnarr actor, 7th grader Peter Hinckley.

Ballston Spa Middle School English teacher and theater director Joe Shaver says he’s proud of his students and in fact the viral video has another affect on their performances.

“I think in part due to how much attention the video is getting, we saw the need to have an extra night in the show, but also with how well the first weekend of performances went, we want to give an opportunity for everyone to come if they want to,” Shaver explains. “You know with a cast of about 60 kids and a crew of around 40, it’s been a bit challenging to figure out an extra night, but they’re all working so hard, and I know it will be worth it in the end.”

The additional Frozen Jr. performance will be Sunday at 1 p.m. Shaver says part of the proceeds will go the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, St. Baldrick’s, and the Ballston Spa Rotary’s Spread the Love Food Drive.