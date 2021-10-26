Ballston Spa mayor announces resignation during village board meeting

Saratoga County
Posted: / Updated:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa Mayor Larry Woolbright is resigning. He made the announcement during the village board meeting Monday night.

The meeting was recorded and posted on YouTube.

Mayor Woolbright cited disagreements with the village board as his reason for stepping down. Except for one member, he said the board makes it difficult for him to do his job effectively.

Woolbright’s resignation will take effect at the end of the day on Friday.

