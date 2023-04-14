BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa man accused of beating a one-year-old child in August 2022 has pleaded guilty, according to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office. As part of an apparent plea deal, William R. Burden, 31, admitted to one felony charge of attempted assault in the second degree.

Burden was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, after prosecutors say he hit the child and strangled them. According to court records, Burden knew the child personally—but it is unclear whether the two were related.

The assaults took place at an address in the Town of Ballston. Burden was originally charged with felony counts of assault and strangulation.

The guilty plea was handed down Thursday. Burden is expected to be sentenced on June 15, at 1:30 p.m.