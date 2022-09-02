CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop on the I-87 Northway on Thursday ended in felony charges for a Ballston Spa man, who allegedly had cocaine on him. Police said Michael J. Koval, 58, also recorded a 0.08% blood alcohol content (BAC) after the stop, which took place at about 8:23 p.m.

Koval was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Clifton Park Town Court on September 8.