BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa Public Library is offering a free Social Security Information program on Thursday, November 3 from 6-7 p.m. for individuals ages 55-70. Organizers said the one-hour financial education program is designed to help attendees learn how to maximize their Social Security benefits before collecting them.

Questions to be answered at the event include:

When is the best time to collect my Social Security benefits?

Does it make sense to take benefits sooner rather than later?

Can I still work and collect benefits?

What happens to my benefits if I should die too soon?

Is my spouse able to collect benefits while working?

The event is being presented as a community service by Guest Speaker John Kalil, a Social Security Claiming Strategist and the President of Retirement Solutions, LLC. The program is open to the public and free to attend.

Due to COVID restrictions, seating is limited, and advance registration is required. To RSVP, call the library directly at (518) 885-5022.