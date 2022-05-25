BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa High School seniors witnessed a simulated crash demonstration days before prom. The school said this was to encourage them to avoid accidents caused by distracted or impaired driving.

The demonstration took place in front of the school in the bus loop on Wednesday. Several students, as well as various emergency responders, participated in the event. An emergency helicopter from LifeNet NY also transported the “victims”.

Simulated crash demonstration at BSHS (BSHS)

The event was coordinated by BSHS Principal Dr. Gianleo Duca and Deputy Jonathon Becker, the School Resource Officer, with assistance from Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo.