BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m., on Friday, December 2, on Milton Avenue. The parade entries will be judged in multiple categories, including best float entry, best walking entry, brightest lights award, and best emergency vehicle entry.

“We look forward to this event all year,” said Michelle Burlingame, Holiday Parade Committee Chairperson. “It’s always an exciting evening that brings festive holiday cheer to the entire village.”

The parade typically draws hundreds of spectators to enjoy the big floats and bright lights. The parade will also spotlight the Toys for Tots campaign, in partnership with the Ballston Spa Community Emergency Corps, Saratoga County Sheriff Department, and the U.S. Marine Corps. New, unwrapped toys will be collected by volunteers from these organizations for those looking to donate.

Many Ballston Spa businesses will be open and offer holiday specials. Ballston Spa High School singers, musicians, and Union Fire Company band members perform carols on the street corners.