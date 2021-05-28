Ballston Spa hangs new banners to honor area veterans

New banners were hung throughout Ballston Spa to honor community members who fought for teh country. (Mark Blech)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In time for Memorial Day, the Village of Ballston Spa unveiled banners honoring local veterans. Hung throughout the shopping district, these banners display pictures of the men and women from Ballston Spa who served our country.

“As the son of two veterans, this was a very personally rewarding project for me,” says

Mark Blech the organizer of the program. “I love this community and wanted to share

my admiration for those who served this country. My father always said he was most

proud of two accomplishments in his life: his family and his services to this country during

the Korean War.”

The banners feature 66 veterans and will be up indefinitely, according to Blech.

“Our Veterans are an important and cherished part of our community,” says Mayor

Woolbright. “We honor them for their service and commitment to our country.”

Since their unveiling, family members can be seen walking through the village looking for their relatives. Veterans are excited to see their pictures honored on the banners.

One veteran, former Ballston Spa Mayor Bert Grandin, 90, can be seen in the

picture standing next to his younger self in the Navy in the early 1950s.

“He’s still as handsome and full of life as he was as a young Navy man” says Renee Grandin, his

daughter-in-law.