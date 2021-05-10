Ballston Spa free movies in the park are back

Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Free movies in Wiswall Park are back for the 14th summer in a row. The series begins on June 4 (rain date June 5) with “Trolls” and all screenings are free.

“The Croods” will be shown on July 2 (rain date July 3), “Frozen 2” on August 6 (rain date August 7) and “The Secret Life of Pets 2” on September 3 (rain date September 4). The movies are projected onto the wall of the adjacent Front Street Deli building on Front Street in the village and begin at dusk (8:30-8:45 pm).

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. The events will follow any guidelines for safe public gatherings that may be in effect at the time of the event. These may include social distancing measures, face masks and limited capacity in the park for movie viewers.

Before the movies, families are encouraged to stroll to downtown shops, restaurants, museums and other venues participating in First Friday.

