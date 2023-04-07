BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local fire department served up fish for a good cause on Friday. The Ballston Spa Union Fire Company No. 2 hosted its 23rd annual Fish Fry.

It serves as a fundraiser for the department to help cover the costs of operation and training that’s needed to keep firefighters and the community safe.

“We don’t do a lot of fundraisers — maybe two to three a year,” Chief Mike Bashore said. “This one’s pretty important. It raises money for us to be able to send our people to training, and you know, do things for our community. It’s basically to support the community.”

Fire officials said they usually raise a couple thousand dollars through the fish fry.