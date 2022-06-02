BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Wood Road and Milton Terrace Elementary Schools in Ballston Spa were placed on lockdown due to reports of fireworks being heard in the area. According to a notice posted on the District website, School Resource Officers (SROs) and law enforcement are investigating.

The morning routines for drop-off were disrupted, and students were held in buses until they were cleared to enter the building. Both elementary schools were cleared by law enforcement around 10 a.m.

No arrests have been reported after this incident. Police officials were unable to provide any additional information, but there does not appear to be a threat to students’ safety.