BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter on December 3, of a yellow Labrador retriever that had been turned into them under suspicious circumstances, according to a press release. The animal was extremely malnourished, police said, and had other signs of neglect as well.

An investigation into the incident led police to Rebecca L. Been, 31, and Justin C. Condon, 28, of Ballston Spa. The duo was arrested on December 10 and charged with torturing or injuring animals—failure to provide sustenance, under New York State Agriculture and Markets Law.

They were both released on appearance tickets returnable to Milton Town Court at a later date. The animal is in the custody of the Saratoga County Animal Shelter and is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.