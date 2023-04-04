BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a message on the Ballston Spa Central School District’s website, both the high school and middle schools began the day in a shelter-in-place due to a threat made on social media. The shelter-in-place was called out of an abundance of caution. All elementary schools in the district will be closed Tuesday for law enforcement to investigate the threat.

As of 9:30 a.m., all common areas have been swept and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit will be sweeping all classrooms out of an abundance of caution, according to the school website. News10 is working to uncover more about the threat made toward the district.