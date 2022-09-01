BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa Central School District will need to appoint a new interim superintendent before school starts in about a week. On Tuesday, then-superintendent Daniel Connor resigned from the district, according to Board of Education President Jason Fernau.

Connor became superintendent on July 5. He resigned “for personal reasons,” according to a message from the Board President to district parents.

Fernau said the Board will appoint a new interim superintendent from the district leadership team, before school starts on Sept. 6. “Please join us in expressing our appreciation to Mr. Connor for his service to the district and wish him well in future endeavors,” he concluded.