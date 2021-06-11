Ballston Spa CSD, HVCC to open new ‘academy’

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ballston Spa Central School District and Hudson Valley Community College are teaming up to launch a new and innovative high school called the Spa Academy. The Academy is tailored to students’ individual needs and allows high school students to complete a portion of their studies in a college environment while earning college credit.

Beginning this fall, 45 students will be able to complete a portion of their studies at HVCC’s TEC-SMART extension center in Malta, with classes offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day in both in-person and remote formats.

To enroll in the Spa Academy, students will be recommended by school counselors at Ballston Spa High School. Additionally, they will complete an application and screening process, with formal reviews every five weeks to ensure their needs are being met and they are progressing successfully.