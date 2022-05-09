BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa Central School District is hosting a “Come Test Drive a Bus Day” on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. The district is looking to hire bus drivers, bus attendants, and substitute drivers.

Attendees with a valid driver’s license will be able to test drive a school bus in the Transportation Facility parking lot with a School Bus Trainer. Those interested in becoming bus drivers or attendants will be provided with the necessary paperwork.

According to the district, the current rate of pay is $22.91 per hour for bus drivers, $22.22 per hour for substitute drivers, and $16.37 per hour for bus attendants. Positions include guaranteed hours, paid training, the possibility of a regular route with health benefits, and school breaks, holidays, and summers off.

“We are very excited to provide this opportunity for new applicants and share with them all that Ballston Spa CSD has to offer,” said Lynn Baker, Interim Transportation Coordinator.

The district’s Transportation Facility is located on Route 50 (1458 Saratoga Road), just south of the Janet V Corners. Those interested in joining the team can also call the Transportation Department at (518) 884-7140.