BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Ballston Spa’s Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee has completed its work, a spokesperson for the group announced on Thursday. Its final plan will be sent for consideration by the Mayor and Village trustees at the Village Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 7 p.m. in the Ballston Spa Public Library meeting room.

The steering committee, composed of village volunteers, met from late 2021 through 2022 to identify and study topics to create the final plan, supported by the Village Board, with assistance in preparing the plan documents from Behan Planning and Design. The plan provides a vision and set of goals to guide the village in the next 10 years of its development.

Village Board meetings are open to the public. For more information on the Comprehensive Plan, contact steering committee chairperson Karen Martell at karenmartell27@gmail.com or the Village Office at (518) 885-5711.