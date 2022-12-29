BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa Chocolate Fest is set to return on February 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can stroll through the village for $1 chocolate tastings from over 20 chefs and establishments.

Attendees can then vote for their favorites in the Dessert, Savory and Beverage categories. The event also includes chocolate-themed activities, artist demos, special promotions and sales.

If you’re interested in participating as an independent chef, local business with your own chocolate creation, of hosting a chef, you can complete the form on the Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association website. If you have any questions, you can email chocolatefest@ballston.org.