BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association has announced the participants so far for the 8th annual Ballston Spa Chocolate Fest. The event will be Friday, February 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are so excited to bring Chocolate Fest back to Ballston Spa,” said committee member Nathan Ward. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we haven’t been able to host this event since February of 2020.”

Attendees can stroll through the village for $1 chocolate tastings from over 20 chefs and establishments. They can then vote for their favorites in the Dessert, Savory and Beverage categories. The event also includes chocolate-themed activities, artist demos, special promotions and sales.

Participants

• Wildhaven Bakery at Nourish Designs

• Ribbon Cafe at Real McCoy Beer Co Ballston Spa

• Jessicakes at Corina Contemporary Jewelry

• What’s Poppin Albany at Play Hollow

• Mi Casa at Amazing Finds Boutique

• The Sweetish Chef LLC

• Rebuilding Together Saratoga County

• National Bottle Museum

• Cake By Alissa

• Adirondack Bakery

• Petal and Hive

• Isla’s Divine Desserts

• Pizza Works Ballston Spa

• NightWork Bread Co.

• The Front Street Social Club

• Speckled Pig Brewing

• Two if by Sea Gallery

• Real McCoy Beer Co Ballston Spa

The last day to sign up is January 18. If you’re interested in participating as an independent chef, local business with your own chocolate creation, of hosting a chef, you can sign up on the Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association website.