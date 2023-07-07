BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Ballston Spa is increasing its traffic law enforcement for the summer months. Mayor Frank Rossi said he’s seen many community members voice their concerns on social media about traffic safety issues in the village.

According to Rossi, he and Ballston Spa Police Chief David Bush have developed a new test program to put an officer on the streets during the day specifically for traffic law enforcement. The program will have no negative budget effect, said Rossi.

The officer will be stationed on the streets at least two days a week, said Rossi. They will be focusing on “hot spots” where traffic laws appear to be disregarded the most.

“I know that the many people that have been requesting this type of enhanced enforcement will be happy to see that we’re not sitting idly by as risks continue to mount. Most of all, please obey all traffic laws and signs throughout our community. Street safety starts with you — lead by example to make our streets safer.”

The village is also assembling a Mayor’s Traffic Safety Panel. If interested, you can email Mayor Rossi at mayor@villageofballstonspa.org with your name, address, contact information, and reason for your interest.