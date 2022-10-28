BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Ballston Spa Committee on the Arts is issuing a “call for artists” for public art projects within Ballston Spa for 2023. Saratoga Arts, funded by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), anticipates additional available funding for 2023 and has invited the Village of Ballston Spa to sponsor multiple project applications.

Artists may submit their proposals to the Ballston Spa Committee on the Arts by emailing arts@villageofballstonspa.org from now until November 15. The Committee will then make recommendations to the Village of Ballston Spa Board of Trustees, who will vote to provide official “Fiscal Sponsor” status for artists when submitting a joint application to Saratoga Arts.

The Ballston Spa Committee on the Arts encourages interested artists to attend an information session hosted by Saratoga Arts on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Town of Ballston Public Library in Burnt Hills. To register, visit the Saratoga Arts website.

Saratoga Arts grant applications are due December 15. Grants are up to $5,000 each and are allowed for community art, arts education, and individual artist projects. Further information on Saratoga Arts’ Regrant program can be found on the organization’s online grant page.