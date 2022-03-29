BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Board of Trustees has voted to approve the Village of Ballston Spa Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan. The plan was unanimously approved during a board meeting on March 28.

The plan is to enhance the village’s central business district, surrounding area, and the Route 50 corridor by promoting economic development, improving safety, and creating a connected transportation network. This includes creating bike lanes and replacing sidewalks.

Ballston Spa received a grant from the Capital District Transportation Committee to design the plan. The draft plan was released in November 2021 and the plan was finalized in January 2022.

Ballston Spa currently has no designated bike paths on the roadways, which causes some bikers to use the sidewalks. Not all sidewalks in the village are fully accessible either.

Included in the plan are several projects including:

Sidewalk installation or replacement

Paved shoulders and curb ramps

Marked, high-visibility, and raised crosswalks

Curb extensions

Flashing beacons with pedestrian crossing signs

Bike lanes

Bike lane connection to the Zim Smith Trail

Accessible pedestrian push buttons

There are a total of 16 projects outlined in the plan, with the total cost adding up to about $1,727,000. Each project has an estimated timeframe from short (1 to 2 years) to medium (3 to 5 years) to long (6 or more years).

The village is in the process of securing funding to implement these projects. Ballston Spa Mayor Christine Fitzpatrick said the village submitted an application for a $1.1 million grant through the New York State Department of Transportation. The plan also outlines other sources for potential funding.

You can take a look at the full master plan below: