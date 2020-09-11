Ballston Lake man charged with hate crime

Saratoga County

Thomas Hunt mugshot

Thomas Hunt mugshot. (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Hunt, 31, of Ballston Lake was arrested on a hate crime charge after allegedly spray-painting a coworker’s car.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to a business in Clifton Park on Tuesday after a racial epithet was spray-painted on a Black employee’s private vehicle.

Police say their investigation led to Hunt, who was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says, “We won’t tolerate the spread of hate in Saratoga County. We will investigate any reported hate crimes and hold wrongdoers accountable for their bad acts.”

Hunt was processed, arraigned, and released on his own recognizance.

