BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga County couple pleaded guilty to fraud involving Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

The Department of Justice said Adesh Budhraj, 53, and his wife, Deborah Budhraj, 52, of Ballston Lake, owned a business in Schenectady. They sold the business to another couple in February 2020.

Both Adesh and Deborah admitted to applying for PPP loans between April 2020 and June 2021 saying they still owned the business. The loans totaled $558,514. Deborah also fraudulently obtained forgiveness of the two PPP loans by falsely certifying that the money was spent in accordance with PPP rules, including on payroll.

They both plead guilty to bank fraud and wire fraud. They each face up to 50 years in prison when sentenced in November.