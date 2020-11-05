‘Baking a Difference’: Saratoga’s Bread Basket Bakery starts new chapter

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After operating for more than three decades, a beloved bakery in Saratoga Springs is starting a new chapter giving back to the community.

The Bread Basket Bakery has become well-known for its decadent baked goods since Joan Tallman started the business in 1982.

After she decided it was time to retire her apron this summer, Fingerpaint Founder Ed Mitzen and his wife Lisa deciding to purchase the business to continue its reputation of providing delicious food to the community.

Part of the deal? Keeping the business the same, but adding one thing to the menu: a promise to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the bakery to local charities committed to fighting food insecurity and hunger.

Congrats to Bread Basket Bakery on your Ribbon Cutting! The bakery has re-opened under Ed & Lisa Mitzen. All proceeds will be donated to charities working to end hunger & food insecurity in our communities. @CapitalRootsNY @FirstNewYorkFCU @AMCarrieWoerner @NYSenatorJordan pic.twitter.com/Ksv41Fq4Nl — SaratogaChamber (@SaratogaChamber) October 29, 2020

“It’s the perfect gift for my mom’s retirement,” said Matthew Tallman, general manager of the bakery.

LATEST STORIES