All Race Results

NYS Congressional Races

NYS Senate Races

NYS Assembly Races

‘Baking a Difference’: Saratoga’s Bread Basket Bakery starts new chapter

Saratoga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After operating for more than three decades, a beloved bakery in Saratoga Springs is starting a new chapter giving back to the community.

The Bread Basket Bakery has become well-known for its decadent baked goods since Joan Tallman started the business in 1982.

After she decided it was time to retire her apron this summer, Fingerpaint Founder Ed Mitzen and his wife Lisa deciding to purchase the business to continue its reputation of providing delicious food to the community. 

Part of the deal? Keeping the business the same, but adding one thing to the menu: a promise to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the bakery to local charities committed to fighting food insecurity and hunger.

“It’s the perfect gift for my mom’s retirement,” said Matthew Tallman, general manager of the bakery.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report